Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x and y=4√x; about the x-axis
y=x,y=x+2,x=0, and x=4 ; about the x-axis
y=x,y=x+2,x=0, and x=4 ; about the x-axis
y=x,y=2x, and y=6 ; about the y-axis
y=x,y=2x, and y=6 ; about the y-axis
y=sin xon [0,π] and y=0 ; about the x-axis (Hint: Recall that sin^2 x=1 − cos2x / 2.
y=sin xon [0,π] and y=0 ; about the x-axis (Hint: Recall that sin^2 x=1 − cos2x / 2.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If a region is revolved about the y-axis, then the shell method must be used.
66. The region bounded by f(x) = (x^2 + 1)^(-1/2) and the x-axis on the interval [2, ∞) is revolved about the x-axis.
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
69. The region bounded by f(x) = 1/√(x ln x) and the x-axis on the interval [e, ∞) is revolved about the x-axis.