Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x arctan(x) dx
∫ x arctan(x) dx
∫ tan^(-1)(x) / x² dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ cos^(-1)(√x) / √x dx
∫ tan^(-1)(√y) dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
71. ∫(from -π/2 to π/2) 2cosθ dθ/(1+(sinθ)²)
73. ∫(from 0 to ln√3) e^x dx/(1+e^(2x))