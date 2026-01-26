Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (e^{t} dt) / ((1 + e^{2t})^{3/2}) from ln(3/4) to ln(4/3)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₀^(π/3) tan³x·sec²x dx
∫ dy / (y√(1 + (ln y)²)) from 1 to e
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)