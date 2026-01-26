In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (e^{t} dt) / ((1 + e^{2t})^{3/2}) from ln(3/4) to ln(4/3)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₀^(π/3) tan³x·sec²x dx
∫₀³ (x + 2)√(x + 1) dx
∫ dy / (y√(1 + (ln y)²)) from 1 to e
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
135. Evaluate ∫₀^(π/2) (sin x) / (sin x + cos x) dx in two ways:
(a) By evaluating ∫ (sin x) / (sin x + cos x) dx, then using the Evaluation Theorem.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
63. ∫(from -1 to -√2/2)dy/(y√(4y²-1))