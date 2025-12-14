Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²
21. a. Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than x^(1/n) for any positive integer n, even x^(1/1,000,000).
22. The function ln x grows slower than any polynomial Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than any nonconstant polynomial.
110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
c. f(x) = 10x^3 + 2x^2, g(x) = e^x
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. x^3 e^(-x)
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. (1.1)^x