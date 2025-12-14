22. The function ln x grows slower than any polynomial Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than any nonconstant polynomial.
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. (1.1)^x
110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
c. f(x) = 10x^3 + 2x^2, g(x) = e^x
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
e. x ln(x)
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. x^3 e^(-x)
Lapse rates in the atmosphere Refer to Example 2. Concurrent measurements indicate that at an elevation of 6.1 km, the temperature is -10.3° C and at an elevation of 3.2km , the temperature is 8.0°C . Based on the Mean Value Theorem, can you conclude that the lapse rate exceeds the threshold value of 7°C/ km at some intermediate elevation? Explain.