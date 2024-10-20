If ﻿ f ( x ) = x 3 − 8 x + 6 f\left(x\right)=x^3-8x+6 f(x)=x3−8x+6﻿, find the differential ﻿ d y dy dy﻿ when x = 2 and ﻿ d x = 0.2 dx = 0.2 dx=0.2﻿.