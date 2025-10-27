2–9. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₁⁴ (10^{√x} / √x) dx
Oil consumption Starting in 2018 (t=0), the rate at which oil is consumed by a small country increases at a rate of 1.5%/yr, starting with an initial rate of 1.2 million barrels/yr.
b. Find the function that gives the amount of oil consumed between t=0 and any future time t.
c. How many years after 2018 will the amount of oil consumed since 2018 reach 10 million barrels?
Many formulas There are several ways to express the indefinite integral of sech x.
b. Show that ∫ sech x dx = sin⁻¹ (tanh x) + C. (Hint: Show that sech x = sech² x / √(1 − tanh² x) and then make a change of variables.)