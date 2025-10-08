2–9. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (eˣ / (4eˣ + 6)) dx
Oil consumption Starting in 2018 (t=0), the rate at which oil is consumed by a small country increases at a rate of 1.5%/yr, starting with an initial rate of 1.2 million barrels/yr.
b. Find the function that gives the amount of oil consumed between t=0 and any future time t.
c. How many years after 2018 will the amount of oil consumed since 2018 reach 10 million barrels?