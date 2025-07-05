107–110. {Use of Tech} Motion with gravity Consider the following descriptions of the vertical motion of an object subject only to the acceleration due to gravity. Begin with the acceleration equation a(t) = v' (t) = -g , where g = 9.8 m/s² .

a. Find the velocity of the object for all relevant times.

A payload is released at an elevation of 400 m from a hot-air balloon that is rising at a rate of 10 m/s.