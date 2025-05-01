Solve the initial value problem using the method of Laplace transforms: , , . What is ?
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
Solve the following initial-value problem using Laplace transforms: , , . What is ?
Solve the initial-value problem: , . What is the solution ?
Solve the initial value problem: The differential equation is homogeneous. , . What is the explicit solution ?
Solve the initial value problem for the homogeneous differential equation , with the initial condition . What is the explicit solution ?
Solve the initial value problem: , . What is ?
Consider the initial value problem: , with and . What is the particular solution ?
Solve the following initial value problem:
;
Using the acceleration function below, find the velocity function, if the velocity is v = 5 at time t = 2.
Find the function that satisfies the following differential equation.
; ;
107–110. {Use of Tech} Motion with gravity Consider the following descriptions of the vertical motion of an object subject only to the acceleration due to gravity. Begin with the acceleration equation a(t) = v' (t) = -g , where g = 9.8 m/s² .
a. Find the velocity of the object for all relevant times.
A payload is released at an elevation of 400 m from a hot-air balloon that is rising at a rate of 10 m/s.
107–110. {Use of Tech} Motion with gravity Consider the following descriptions of the vertical motion of an object subject only to the acceleration due to gravity. Begin with the acceleration equation a(t) = v' (t) = -g , where g = 9.8 m/s² .
d. Find the time when the object strikes the ground.
A payload is released at an elevation of 400 m from a hot-air balloon that is rising at a rate of 10 m/s.
107–110. {Use of Tech} Motion with gravity Consider the following descriptions of the vertical motion of an object subject only to the acceleration due to gravity. Begin with the acceleration equation a(t) = v' (t) = -g , where g = 9.8 m/s² .
b. Find the position of the object for all relevant times.
A payload is released at an elevation of 400 m from a hot-air balloon that is rising at a rate of 10 m/s.
107–110. {Use of Tech} Motion with gravity Consider the following descriptions of the vertical motion of an object subject only to the acceleration due to gravity. Begin with the acceleration equation a(t) = v' (t) = -g , where g = 9.8 m/s² .
c. Find the time when the object reaches its highest point. What is the height?
A payload is released at an elevation of 400 m from a hot-air balloon that is rising at a rate of 10 m/s.
Velocity to position Given the following velocity functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial position.
v(t) = 2t + 4; s(0) = 0