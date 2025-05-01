Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
Multiple Choice
Solve the initial-value problem: x(x + 1) \frac{dy}{dx} + x y = 1, \quad y(e) = 1. What is the solution y(x)?
A
y(x) = \frac{1}{x} + \frac{e - x}{x}
B
y(x) = \frac{1}{x} + \frac{e - x}{x(x + 1)}
C
y(x) = \frac{1}{x} + \frac{e - x}{x + 1}
D
y(x) = \frac{1}{x} + \frac{e - x}{x(x + 1)}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Rewrite the given differential equation x(x + 1) * (dy/dx) + x * y = 1 in a standard form. Divide through by x(x + 1) to isolate dy/dx. This gives (dy/dx) + (y / (x + 1)) = 1 / (x(x + 1)).
Step 2: Recognize that this is a first-order linear differential equation. The standard form is (dy/dx) + P(x)y = Q(x), where P(x) = 1 / (x + 1) and Q(x) = 1 / (x(x + 1)).
Step 3: Find the integrating factor, μ(x), which is e^(∫P(x)dx). Compute ∫P(x)dx = ∫(1 / (x + 1))dx = ln|x + 1|. Thus, μ(x) = e^(ln|x + 1|) = x + 1.
Step 4: Multiply through the differential equation by the integrating factor μ(x) = x + 1. This transforms the equation into (x + 1)(dy/dx) + y = (x + 1) * (1 / (x(x + 1))). The left-hand side becomes d/dx(y * μ(x)), or d/dx(y * (x + 1)).
Step 5: Integrate both sides with respect to x. The left-hand side integrates to y * (x + 1), and the right-hand side integrates ∫(1 / x)dx = ln|x|. Solve for y(x) using the initial condition y(e) = 1 to determine the constant of integration.
