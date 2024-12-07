The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function ﻿ s ( t ) = − 4.9 t 2 + 30 t + 20 s\left(t\right)=-4.9t^2+30t+20 s(t)=−4.9t2+30t+20﻿. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.

﻿ [ 0 , h ] \left\lbrack0,h\right\rbrack [0,h]﻿, where ﻿ h > 0 h\gt{0} h>0﻿ is a real number