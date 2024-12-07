The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function ﻿ s ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + 128 t s\left(t\right)=-16t^2+128t s(t)=−16t2+128t﻿. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.

﻿ [ 1 , 4 ] \left\lbrack1,4\right\rbrack [1,4]﻿