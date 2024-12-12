Given the function ﻿ f ( x ) = − 16 x 2 + 64 x f\left(x\right)=-16x^2+64x f(x)=−16x2+64x﻿, complete the following. <IMAGE>

Make a conjecture about the value of the limit of the slopes of the secant lines that pass through ﻿ ( x , f ( x ) ) \left(x,f\left(x\right)\right) (x,f(x))﻿ and ﻿ ( 2 , f ( 2 ) ) \left(2,f\left(2\right)\right) (2,f(2))﻿ as ﻿ x x x﻿ approaches ﻿ 2 2 2﻿.