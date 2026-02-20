In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
x dy - (x⁴ - y) dx = 0
Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:
du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀
a. as a first-order linear equation.
28. Derivation of Equation (7) in Example 4
a. Show that the solution of the equation
di /dt + R/Li = V/L
is
i = V/R + Cexp(-(R/L)i) .
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
dy/dt + 2y = 3, y(0) = 1
What integral equation is equivalent to the initial value problem y' = f(x), y(x₀) = y₀?
State the order of the differential equation and indicate if it is linear or nonlinear.
