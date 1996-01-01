Find the area under the graph of from to .
Table of contents
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
48
views
Multiple Choice
The region between the curve and the -axis from to is revolved about the -axis to form a solid. Find the volume of this solid.
61
views
Textbook Question
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
19. ∫ 1/√(x² - 81) dx, x > 9
8
views
Textbook Question
Zero net area Consider the function f(x) = (1 − x)/x
a. Are there numbers 0 < a < 1 such that ∫₁₋ₐ¹⁺ᵃ f(x) dx = 0?
2
views
Textbook Question
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₁² (1 + ln x) x^x dx
3
views