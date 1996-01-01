What is the inverse function of ln x, and what are its domain and range?
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.
b. ln 0 = 1
Textbook Question
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.
c. ln (x + y) = ln x + ln y
Textbook Question
Logarithm properties Use the integral definition of the natural logarithm to prove that ln(x/y) = ln x - ln y.
Multiple Choice
Convert the following logarithmic expression to its equivalent exponential form.
log4x=5
Multiple Choice
Convert the following logarithmic expression to its equivalent exponential form.
x=log9
Multiple Choice
Convert the following exponential expression to its equivalent logarithmic form.
3x=7
