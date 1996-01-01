Which operation can be used to eliminate a natural logarithm, such as , from an equation?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.
b. ln 0 = 1
Logarithm properties Use the integral definition of the natural logarithm to prove that ln(x/y) = ln x - ln y.
Falling body When an object falling from rest encounters air resistance proportional to the square of its velocity, the distance it falls (in meters) after t seconds is given by d(t) = (m/k) ln (cosh (√(kg/m) t)), where m is the mass of the object in kilograms, g = 9.8 m/s² is the acceleration due to gravity, and k is a physical constant.
a. A BASE jumper (m = 75 kg) leaps from a tall cliff and performs a ten-second delay (she free-falls for 10 s and then opens her chute). How far does she fall in 10 s? Assume k = 0.2.
Convert the following logarithmic expression to its equivalent exponential form.
log4x=5