Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
5. lim(n→∞) (1/(n+1) + 1/(n+2) + ... + 1/(2n))
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 1 to 2 of x dx
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)

∫ from 1 to 3 of (2x - 1) dx
∫ from 1 to 3 of (2x - 1) dx
∫ from -1 to 1 of (x² + 1) dx
∫ from -1 to 1 of (x² + 1) dx
∫ from -2 to 0 of (x² - 1) dx
∫ from -2 to 0 of (x² - 1) dx
∫ from 0 to 2 of (t³ + t) dt
∫ from 0 to 2 of (t³ + t) dt
∫ from -1 to 1 of (t³ + 1) dt
∫ from -1 to 1 of (t³ + 1) dt