95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical integration Estimate the following integrals using the Midpoint Rule M(n), the Trapezoidal Rule T(n), and Simpson’s Rule S(n) for the given values of n.
97. ∫ (from 0 to 1) tan(x²) dx; n = 40
37-40. {Use of Tech} Temperature data
Howdy temperature data for Boulder, Colorado; San Francisco, California; Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Duluth, Minnesota, over a 12-hr period on the same day of January are shown in the figure.
Assume these data are taken from a continuous temperature function T(t). The average temperature (in °F) over the 12-hr period is:
T_avg = (1/12) × ∫(0 to 12) T(t) dt
38. Find an accurate approximation to the average temperature over the 12-hr period for San Francisco. State your method.
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical methods Use numerical methods or a calculator to approximate the following integrals as closely as possible. The exact value of each integral is given.
98. ∫(from 0 to 1) (ln x)/(1+x) dx = -π²/12
Bounds on e Use a left Riemann sum with at least n = 2 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 2 = ∫[1 to 2] (dt/t) and show that ln 2 < 1. Use a right Riemann sum with n = 7 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 3 = ∫[1 to 3] (dt/t) and show that ln 3 > 1.
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 1 to 2 of x dx
∫ from 1 to 3 of (2x - 1) dx
∫ from -1 to 1 of (x² + 1) dx