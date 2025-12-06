95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical methods Use numerical methods or a calculator to approximate the following integrals as closely as possible. The exact value of each integral is given.
98. ∫(from 0 to 1) (ln x)/(1+x) dx = -π²/12
Bounds on e Use a left Riemann sum with at least n = 2 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 2 = ∫[1 to 2] (dt/t) and show that ln 2 < 1. Use a right Riemann sum with n = 7 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 3 = ∫[1 to 3] (dt/t) and show that ln 3 > 1.
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
5. lim(n→∞) (1/(n+1) + 1/(n+2) + ... + 1/(2n))
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 1 to 2 of x dx
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from -1 to 1 of (x² + 1) dx
∫ from -2 to 0 of (x² - 1) dx