{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals

S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt

b. Expand sin t² and cos t² in a Maclaurin series, and then integrate to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for S and C.