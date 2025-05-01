- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Exponential Functions Practice Problems
The population of a city is currently million and is expected to reach million in years. Assuming exponential growth, what is the doubling time of the population (in years)? Round the answer to one decimal place.
A region's population is currently million and is projected to be million in years. Assuming exponential growth at a constant annual rate, estimate the population in years.
In , the city of Austin had a population of million. If the population grows at a rate of per year, what will the population (in millions) be in ? Round your answer to two decimal places.
A principal of is invested in an account with an annual percentage yield (APY) of . How many years will it take for the account balance to reach , assuming no additional deposits or withdrawals and a constant interest rate? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
Suppose the average annual inflation rate from to is projected to be . If a textbook costs in , what will it cost in , assuming the inflation rate stays the same? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
A population of insects starts with individuals and doubles every days. After how many days will the population reach insects?
A town had car thefts per year in . If the number of car thefts decreases by per year, after how many years will the annual car thefts reach ? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
A radioactive isotope has a half-life of days. If a laboratory starts with grams of the isotope, how much remains after days?
A certain bacteria population decreases by each day after a disinfectant is applied. If the population at time days is modeled by , where is the initial bacteria population, what is the value of the rate constant, ?
A printing press is bought for . Its value depreciates by each year. What will be the value of the press after years? Round to the nearest hundred thousand.
A printing press is bought for . Its value depreciates by each year. After how many years does its value become of its original value? Round to the nearest whole number.