- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Conic Sections: Videos & Practice Problems
Sketch the graph of the conic section given in polar form by . Label the vertices, foci, directrices, and any asymptotes, if present.
Sketch the graph of the conic section given in polar form by . Label the vertices, foci, and directrices.
Convert the polar equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve.
Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve at the point . Write your answer in slope-intercept form.
Sketch the curve represented by . Use arrows to show the direction in which the curve is traced as increases from to .
Let be the region enclosed by the right-hand branch of the hyperbola and the vertical line through its right focus. Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving about the -axis.
Let be the region enclosed by the right-hand branch of the hyperbola and the vertical line through its right focus. Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving about the -axis.
The ellipse shown has one focus located at the origin. Find its polar equation.
Determine the equation of a hyperbola centered at the origin with vertices at and directrices at .
Find the equation of a hyperbola centered at the origin with vertices at and directrices .
Find the foci, vertices, and directrices of the ellipse given by the equation .
Consider the parabola . Let be its focus, its latus rectum, and any point on the parabola to the left of . If is the shortest distance from to the latus rectum , and is the distance from to the focus, what is the value of ?
Let be the curve defined by , and let be the right branch () of the hyperbola given by . Find the value(s) of for which the curve is tangent to the curve .
Consider the parametric equations and , where , , , are real numbers. Suppose that and . Is the curve described by these parametric equations a circle of radius centered at the origin?
Determine the equations of the tangent lines to the circle at every point where the curve intersects the and axes.
Calculate the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region bounded by the ellipse about the -axis.
Determine the standard equation of the ellipse centered at the origin, given that its foci are located at and its vertices are at .
Find the standard-form equation of the ellipse centered at the origin with vertices at and eccentricity .
Find the standard-form equation of the hyperbola centered at the origin with vertices at and an eccentricity of .
Find a polar equation for the conic with focus at the origin, eccentricity , and directrix .
Given the hyperbola , shift it right units and down units. Determine the equation of the new hyperbola, and find its center, vertices, foci, and equations for the asymptotes.