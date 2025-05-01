Consider the parabola y 2 = 20 x y^2 = 20x . Let F F be its focus, L L its latus rectum, and P ( x , y ) P(x, y) any point on the parabola to the left of L L . If D D is the shortest distance from P P to the latus rectum L L , and ∣ F P ∣ |FP| is the distance from P P to the focus, what is the value of D + ∣ F P ∣ D + |FP| ?