- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Conic Sections: Videos & Practice Problems
For the hyperbola , find the eccentricity. Then, graph the hyperbola and mark the foci and directrices on your graph.
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola given by , then sketch the parabola, clearly labeling both features on the graph.
For the hyperbola defined by the equation , identify the equations of its asymptotes and the coordinates of its foci, then provide a sketch of the hyperbola that includes these features.
Find the eccentricity of the hyperbola . Sketch the hyperbola, showing the foci, vertices, and asymptotes in the diagram.
For the parabola defined by the equation , find the focus and the directrix. Then, provide a schematic sketch of the parabola, clearly labeling the focus and directrix.
For the parabola , find the direction in which it opens, the coordinates of its focus, and the equation of its directrix.
Given the ellipse , shift it right units and down units. Find the equation for the new ellipse, and its center, vertices, co-vertices, and foci.
The hyperbola is shifted units to the right to generate the hyperbola . Determine the center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes of the new hyperbola.
What is the standard equation for a circle centered at (h, k) with radius r?
Given the equation (x - 3)^2 + (y + 2)^2 = 25, what is the center and radius of the circle?
If a circle is graphed with its center at (0,0) and passes through the point (0,4), what is its radius?
Given the equation x^2 - 8x + y^2 + 10y - 20 = 0, find the center and radius of the circle.
Given the equation y^2/36 + x^2/16 = 1, what are the lengths of the major and minor axes?
Given the ellipse (x - 2)^2/16 + (y + 1)^2/9 = 1, find the coordinates of its foci.
What is the center and orientation of the ellipse (x + 3)^2/25 + (y - 4)^2/9 = 1?
For the ellipse (x - 1)^2/4 + (y + 2)^2/36 = 1, find the coordinates of the vertices.
Given the parabola y = (1/8)x^2, what is the value of p and the coordinates of the focus?
Given the equation (y - 2) = -1/4(x - 3)^2, what is the direction in which the parabola opens?
For the parabola y^2 = -16x, what is the orientation and direction of opening?
For the hyperbola x^2/9 - y^2/16 = 1, calculate the coordinates of the foci.