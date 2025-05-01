- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Implicit Differentiation: Videos & Practice Problems
Implicit Differentiation Practice Problems
Find the equations for the tangent and normal lines to the curve at the indicated point.
at
Find the equations for the tangent and normal lines to the curve at the indicated point.
at
Determine the coordinates of the points where the curve intersects the -axis, and find the slopes of the curve at these points.
Find the coordinates of the point where the curve has a horizontal tangent line, not including the origin.
Find the coordinates of the point where the curve has a vertical tangent line, not including the origin.
Determine the constant so that the line meets the graph of orthogonally given that the point of intersection is in Quadrant I.
Given the equation , find both and , treating as a function of and vice versa. What is the relationship between and ?
Given the equation , find both and , and describe how these derivatives relate to each other.
Given the curve defined by the equation , at which other point does the line normal to the curve at intersect the curve?
Consider the parabola .
From the point , it is possible to draw three normal lines to the curve. One of these normal lines is the -axis. Determine the value of so that the other two normal lines are perpendicular to each other.