Implicit Differentiation: Videos & Practice Problems
Implicit Differentiation Practice Problems
The total surface area of a cylinder having radius r and height h is given as A=2πr(r+h). Calculate the value of dhdr if A=500π, r=5 and h=12.
The surface area of a cone is given by the formula , where is the radius and is the height of the cone. Calculate the value of if .
The surface area of a cone is given by the formula , where is the radius and is the height of the cone. Calculate the value of if , and .
Given the equation , use implicit differentiation to find the slope of the tangent line at the point .
Sketch the graph of the function and its tangent lines at using a graphing utility.
Sketch the graph of the function and its tangent lines at using a graphing utility.
Determine for using implicit differentiation. Verify the results by finding an explicit expression for , and then differentiating it to obtain .
Determine the equation of the normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
Determine the equation of the normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
Determine the equation of the normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
Determine the equation of the tangent line and normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
Graph the tangent line and normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
Determine the equation of the tangent and normal lines to the curve at the point .
Identify the points on the curve where the tangent line is horizontal or vertical.
Consider the curve defined by the equation . Determine the points on this curve where the tangent line is horizontal or vertical.