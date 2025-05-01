The surface area of a cone is given by the formula S = π r ( r + r 2 + h 2 ) S=\pi r\left(r+\sqrt{r^2+h^2}\right) , where r r is the radius and h h is the height of the cone. Calculate the value of d r d h \frac{dr}{dh} if S = 1400 π S=1400\pi , r = 5 r=5 and h = 12 h=12 .