- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Introduction to Matrices
114PRACTICE PROBLEM
The manufacturer of cement plans to produce 500 kg of cement and sell it for $5.00 per kg. She intends to mix three grades of cement with different prices - $10.00, $8.00, and $4.00 per kg. She must use three times more of the $4.00 cement than the $8.00 cement. What amount of each grade should she mix?
