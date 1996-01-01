9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the provided equation, find the parabola's vertex, focus, and directrix. Then, graph the parabola.
(y + 8)2 = 8(x + 6)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertex: (-6, -8); Focus: (-4, -8); Directrix: x = -8
B
Vertex: (-6, 8); Focus: (-4, 8); Directrix: x = -8
C
Vertex: (6, 8); Focus: (8, 8); Directrix: x = 4
D
None of these