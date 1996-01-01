9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the provided equation, find the parabola's vertex, focus, and directrix. Then, graph the parabola.
(x + 5)2 = - 12(y + 2)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertex: (5 -2); Focus: (5, -5); Directrix: y = 1
B
Vertex: (-5, -2); Focus: (-5, -5); Directrix: y = 1
C
Vertex: (5, 2); Focus: (5, -1); Directrix: y = 5
D
None of these