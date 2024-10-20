Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
Determinants and Cramer's Rule - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
84PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the multiplicative inverse of the matrix shown by using the formula for A-1. Also, verify that AA-1 = I2 and A-1A = I2, where I2 is a multiplicative identity matrix of order 2.
