Given the two functions ﻿ f f f﻿ and ﻿ g g g﻿, find ﻿ f g fg fg﻿ and identify the domain.

﻿ f ( x ) = x f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x} f(x)=x ​﻿, ﻿ g ( x ) = x + 17 g\left(x\right)=x+17 g(x)=x+17﻿