Draw the graph for the function given below.

﻿ f ( x ) = 7 x 2 − 7 x − 210 x 2 + 6 x − 7 f\left(x\right)=\frac{7x^2-7x-210}{x^2+6x-7} f(x)=x2+6x−77x2−7x−210​﻿