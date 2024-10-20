Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
Introduction to Matrices
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Introduction to Matrices - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
153PRACTICE PROBLEM
What should be multiplied to each side of 9/[7p(5p + 11)] = x/7p + y/(5p + 11), so that the fraction form of the equation is removed?
