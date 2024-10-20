Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the objective function, z, at the vertices of the graph of the region of feasible solutions, and determine the maximum and minimum values of the function:
z = 14y
