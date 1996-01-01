4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Understanding Polynomial Functions
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function with a specified domain, determine the coordinates of the turning point with the help of a graphing utility. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth.
f(x) = 4x3 - 7x2 - 8x + 2; [-1, 1]
For the following polynomial function with a specified domain, determine the coordinates of the turning point with the help of a graphing utility. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth.
f(x) = 4x3 - 7x2 - 8x + 2; [-1, 1]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(-0.46, 3.85)
B
(1.59, -12.34)
C
(-0.42, 3.83)
D
(0.42, 3.83)