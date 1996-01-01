4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the zeros of the given polynomial function and state their multiplicities. Describe also how the graph behaves with the x-axis.
f(x) = 5(x + 6)(x + 8)2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = -6 has multiplicity 2; The graph touches the x-axis and turns around at -6; x = -8 has multiplicity 1; The graph crosses the x-axis at -8
B
x = -6 has multiplicity 2; The graph crosses the x-axis at -6; x = -8 has multiplicity 1; The graph touches the x-axis and turns around at -8
C
x = -6 has multiplicity 1; The graph touches the x-axis and turns around at -6; x = -8 has multiplicity 2; The graph crosses the x-axis at -8
D
x = -6 has multiplicity 1; The graph crosses the x-axis at -6; x = -8 has multiplicity 2; The graph touches the x-axis and turns around at -8