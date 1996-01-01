0. Review of Algebra
Radical Expressions
105PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perform the following operation and evaluate it by applying radical rules and simplification techniques. Let the given variable be the set of all positive real numbers, ℝ⁺)
7√n3 • 7√n4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7√n
B
n
C
n3
D
n4