Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
Exponents - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
320PRACTICE PROBLEM
By using rules of exponents, identify if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, modify the right side of the equation to make the equation correct.
(5x4)-3 = 5x-12
