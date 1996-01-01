4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the function f(x) = -2x2 + 12x - 23 and find the largest open interval of the domain at which the function is increasing and decreasing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increasing: (-3, ∞) Decreasing: (-∞, -3)
B
Increasing: (-∞, -3); Decreasing: (-3, ∞)
C
Increasing: (3, ∞) Decreasing: (-∞, 3)
D
Increasing: (-∞, 3); Decreasing: (3, ∞)