Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
2. Graphs of Equations
Two-Variable Equations
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A brand-new laptop worth $1,000 has its value depreciating by $50 per year. Which equation represents the value of the laptop, y, in dollars, after x years? Using the formula, determine how many years will it have a value of $600? Graph the equation and plot the point representing the solution.
