Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
165PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph shown has intervals at which it is increasing, decreasing, and at which it is constant. Find the largest open interval of domain at which the function is constant.
