4. Polynomial Functions
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express that the given function has a real zero between the x-values 12 and 14 using the intermediate value theorem.
ƒ(x)=x2 -19x +78
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ƒ(12) = -6 < 0; ƒ(14) = 8 > 0
B
ƒ(12) = -6 < 0; ƒ(14) = -8 < 0
C
ƒ(12) = 6 > 0; ƒ(14) = 8 > 0
D
ƒ(12) = 6 > 0; ƒ(14) = -8 < 0