4. Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree?
f(x) = 9x5 + 5x4 + 3/x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the function is a polynomial function. Its degree is 5.
B
Yes, the function is a polynomial function. Its degree is 4.
C
Yes, the function is a polynomial function. Its degree is -1.
D
No, it is not a polynomial function.