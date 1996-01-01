2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
2. Graphs of Equations Lines
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A line that passes through (7,-2) is perpendicular to the line defined by y = (3/5)x + 8. Determine the equation of this line both in slope-intercept and point-slope form.
A line that passes through (7,-2) is perpendicular to the line defined by y = (3/5)x + 8. Determine the equation of this line both in slope-intercept and point-slope form.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
slope-intercept form: y = (-5/3)x + 29/3, point-slope form: y+2=(-5/3)(x-7)
B
slope-intercept form: y = (-3/5)x + 29/3, point-slope form: y-2=(-5/3)(x-7)
C
slope-intercept form: y = (5/3)x + 29/3, point-slope form: y-2=(-5/3)(x+7)
D
slope-intercept form: y = (3/5)x + 29/3, point-slope form: y+2=(-5/3)(x+7)