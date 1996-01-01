4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph and sketch the graph of the function.
f(x) = -7x3 + 2x2 - 4x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Right-end behavior: x → + ∞, f(x) → + ∞; Left-end behavior x → – ∞, f(x) → – ∞; Graph:
B
Right-end behavior: x → + ∞, f(x) → + ∞; Left-end behavior x → – ∞, f(x) → + ∞; Graph:
C
Right-end behavior: x → + ∞, f(x) → – ∞; Left-end behavior x → – ∞, f(x) → + ∞; Graph:
D
Right-end behavior: x → + ∞, f(x) → – ∞; Left-end behavior x → – ∞, f(x) → – ∞; Graph: