Lines
2. Graphs of Equations Lines
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the slope of the line passing through the following points:
(13, 11) and (1, 5)
Indicate if the line rises or falls or if it is horizontal or vertical.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
slope = - 1/2, the line falls
B
slope = 1/2, the line rises
C
slope = - 2, the line is horizontal
D
slope = 2, the line is vertical