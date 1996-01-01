4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Understanding Polynomial Functions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the function f(x) = -(x - 4)2 + 6 and find the largest open interval of the domain at which the function is increasing and decreasing.
Consider the function f(x) = -(x - 4)2 + 6 and find the largest open interval of the domain at which the function is increasing and decreasing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increasing: (4, ∞); Decreasing: (-∞, 4)
B
Increasing: (-∞, 4); Decreasing: (4, ∞)
C
Increasing: (-4, ∞); Decreasing: (-∞, -4)
D
Increasing: (-∞, -4); Decreasing: (-4, ∞)