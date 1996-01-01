9. Conic Sections
9. Conic Sections The Parabola
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the provided equation, find the parabola's vertex, focus, and directrix. Then, graph the parabola.
(y + 9)2 = - 4x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertex: (0, 9); Focus: (1, 9); Directrix: x = -1
B
Vertex: (0, 9); Focus: (-1, 9); Directrix: x = 1
C
Vertex: (0, -9); Focus: (-1, -9); Directrix: x = 1
D
None of these